Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

