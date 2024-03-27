Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $824,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.