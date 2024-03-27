Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 108 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIA opened at $392.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.84 and a one year high of $398.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day moving average of $363.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

