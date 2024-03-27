Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.8% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $312.08 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

