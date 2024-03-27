Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT opened at $446.05 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

