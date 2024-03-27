Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $180.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

