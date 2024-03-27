Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

