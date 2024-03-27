Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 159,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 85,305 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 245,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EMXC stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.