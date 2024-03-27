Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $395.40 and a 52-week high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

