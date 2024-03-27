Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 418 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

RSG opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.50.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

