Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.06. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $122.71 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

