Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

