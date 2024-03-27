Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Declares GBX 8.80 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance
LON:FGT opened at GBX 859.44 ($10.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 923 ($11.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 848.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 839.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Finsbury Growth & Income
In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). Also, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($31,770.50). Insiders have purchased 7,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,567 over the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
