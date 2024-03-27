Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 28.1%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 28.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 62,229,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 85,123,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 278.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fisker by 420.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

