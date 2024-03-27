Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,416,000.

SPLG opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

