Flagship Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

