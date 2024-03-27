Flagship Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

