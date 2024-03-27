Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,745,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 203,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,729,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $364.88 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

