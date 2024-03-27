Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VUG stock opened at $343.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.