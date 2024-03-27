Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $168.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

