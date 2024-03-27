Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MGC opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.96.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

