Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,946 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

