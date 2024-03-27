Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 920 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $170,972,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $261.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.