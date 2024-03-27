Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

