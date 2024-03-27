Flagship Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $49.66.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.