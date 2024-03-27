Flagship Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

