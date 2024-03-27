Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 1,553,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,687,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

