Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,265 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

