Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $815,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

