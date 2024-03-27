Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

