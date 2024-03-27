Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 236 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $178,667,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $397.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.63 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.