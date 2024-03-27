Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

