HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,661.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,577.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,310.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

