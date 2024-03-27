HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.58 and a 200-day moving average of $428.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

