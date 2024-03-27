HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $327.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.04 and its 200 day moving average is $272.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

