HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

