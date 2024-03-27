HMS Capital Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000.

IWD stock opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

