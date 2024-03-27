HMS Capital Management LLC Invests $939,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 538,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJK opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.