HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

