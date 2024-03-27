Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.5%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $41.94. 20,553,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 44,748,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $24,011,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

