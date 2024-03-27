International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $189.10 and last traded at $189.18. 699,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,237,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average is $163.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,480,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.