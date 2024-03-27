Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BIPS opened at GBX 172.89 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 154.50 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.63. The company has a market cap of £328.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

