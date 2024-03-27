Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance
Shares of LON BIPS opened at GBX 172.89 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 154.50 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.63. The company has a market cap of £328.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 0.39.
About Invesco Bond Income Plus
