Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.84% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2,734.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 184.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 195.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 136,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

