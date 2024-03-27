Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 9.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

