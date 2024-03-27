Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) is Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

