Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

