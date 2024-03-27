Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $442.54 and last traded at $445.32. Approximately 9,675,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 45,052,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.38.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,532,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $5,115,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

