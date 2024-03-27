Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 6.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $168.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

