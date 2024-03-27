Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSP opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.