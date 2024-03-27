iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,500,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 8,796,240 shares.The stock last traded at $97.68 and had previously closed at $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

