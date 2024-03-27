iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.